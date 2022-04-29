Lufthansa Airbus A350 “Munich” - first aircraft with upgraded Business Class

Munich has a new flying ambassador. a Lufthansa Airbus A350-900 with the registration D-AIVC was christened today at Munich Airport by the Bavarian Minister President Dr. Markus Söder.

In his address, Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG said: “The A350 is the quietest and most fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft in our fleet. With a significantly improved Business Class on board, this aircraft also represents the beginning of one of the largest product modernizations in Lufthansa’s history. This aircraft is sustainable and offers customers a premium flight experience. The “Munich” is a worthy ambassador of the Bavarian capital to the world.”

The D-AIVC now departs from the Bavarian hub for Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver in Canada.

Premium travel experience with improved Business Class

The “Munich” is the first aircraft in the Lufthansa fleet to offer its guests an improved Business Class. All seats have direct access to the aisle, can be easily and quickly converted into a two-meter-long bed and offer more storage space. In addition, travelers have significantly more space in the shoulder area.

The introduction of the improved Business Class marks the beginning of an extensive renewal of Lufthansa’s cabins. Next year, the airline will introduce a new top product in all travel classes, Economy, Premium Economy, Business and First Class, that is unparalleled in the market.

Six aircraft have already been named Munich

The A350 is already the sixth aircraft to be christened with the city’s name. This means that Lufthansa can already look back on more than six decades of flying with a “Munich”. On October 11, 1960, a Lufthansa aircraft was named after the Bavarian capital for the first time. The “godchild” at the time, a Boeing 707 with the registration D-ABOF, was christened at what was then Munich-Riem Airport. The godmother was Ilse Vogel, wife of the then Lord Mayor Dr. Hans-Jochen Vogel. The fifth “Munich” was the Airbus A380 with the registration D-AIMB, which was christened by Edith von Welser-Ude on July 28, 2010 and which is no longer part of the Lufthansa fleet.

Reduction of CO2 emissions by 30 percent

The A350, whose fleet in Munich is being expanded from 17 to 21 aircraft, is the Lufthansa Group’s most modern and fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft. In order to accelerate the modernization of its long-haul fleet, the Lufthansa Group had signed leases for four additional Airbus A350-900s in the fall of 2021. These will all be used by the core Lufthansa brand at the Munich site, thus strengthening the premium offering there.

The A350-900 consumes only around 2.5 liters of kerosene per passenger per 100 kilometers flown. This reduces CO2 emissions by around 30 percent compared with predecessor models. The aircraft is also much quieter.