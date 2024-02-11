Qatar Airways and Qatar Tourism Promote Qatar as the Ultimate Tourism Destination

Chairman of Qatar Tourism, His Excellency Mr. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer led the trade and travel press conference

Qatar Airways and Qatar Tourism hosted trade media and travel agents on an all-inclusive familiarisation trip to Doha to promote Qatar as the ultimate tourism destination. Through Qatar Airways’ Destination Management Company, Discover Qatar (DQ), travellers have the choice to opt in for stopover packages in Doha, making it an additional destination to elevate their trip. A press conference was led by the Chairman of Qatar Tourism, His Excellency Mr. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer in the metropolitan Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Qatar Airways’ goal aims to make Doha a must-see stopover destination with one-of-a-kind travel experiences. DQ’s stopover packages offer five exciting options for travellers embarking on their journey on Qatar Airways’ network of over 170 destinations:

Standard: choice of 4-star hotels

Premium: choice of 5-star hotels

Premium with Beach Access: choice of 5-star hotels with access to Doha Sands Beach, West Bay

Luxury: choice of 5-star luxury hotels including breakfast

All-Inclusive Beach: choice of 5-star hotels including breakfast and all-inclusive beach access to Doha Sands Beach, West Bay

All stopover packages include 24 check-in facilities so guests can make the most of their time in Qatar, and can be tailored to add-on options including airport assistance, transfers and a range of tours and experiences to enhance their stay, such as City and Desert Tours.

During the press conference, Qatar Airways presented its network expansion, summer schedule, and exciting places to visit for short- and long-term stays. The airline’s resumption to Venice, and its new route to Hamburg aims to garner an influx of international travellers to pass through the Best Airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport. This offers a chance for transit passengers to add Doha as a layover destination through DQ’s stopover packages.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “Our 2024 network expansion offers a very exciting summer schedule, which includes our resumption to Venice and our new route to Hamburg, along with increased frequencies on various international routes. We are committed to creating unforgettable travel experiences which will transform transit time as well as the airport experience itself. Looking ahead to the future, I am confident that Qatar is set to become the top stopover destination globally.”

Commenting at the press conference, H.E. Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism said: “The ‘Stopover in Qatar’ offering is an embodiment of continuity of the cooperation between Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways providing travellers the opportunity to expand their destination experience and explore this remarkable country. Recognising the richness and diversity of Qatar’s tourism, we believe that the ‘Stopover in Qatar’ package will be highly valuable for tourists with limited time”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar Airways and Qatar Tourism also hosted the media in the airline-owned luxury resort, “Our Habitas Ras Abrouq”. Located at the edge of the UNESCO protected Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve, Our Habitas Ras Abrouq brings the Our Habitas global hospitality group’s award-winning luxury for the soul experience to Qatar. The partnership between Our Habitas and Qatar Airways allows luxury travellers seeking new experiences to discover the country’s natural wonders. Qatar Tourism will also closely collaborate with Our Habitas to deliver transformative travel experiences through art exhibits, unique pop-up dining experiences, innovative wellness offerings, concerts, and more.