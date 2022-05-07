NYC & Company launches a new Halal travel guide

NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organisation and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, launched a new centralised resource for locals and visitors, the Halal Travel Guide. The evergreen resource is the first-ever Halal Travel Guide released by a US tourism organisation, dedicated to highlighting and encouraging visitation to the abundance of halal restaurants, Muslim history and art exhibitions across the five boroughs as well as sharing tips and advice from Muslim travel experts.

“We are proud to launch this all-new travel resource celebrating the incredibly rich and diverse Muslim travel experiences found in New York City,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO at NYC & Company. “The Muslim community has been an integral part of the fabric of our City for nearly 400 years and we are committed to showcasing the authentic Halal offerings and more found across the five boroughs.”

The Halal Travel Guide was created by NYC & Company, in partnership with the world-leading, halal-friendly travel authority Halal Trip/Crescent Rating. The PDF guidebook highlights Muslim-friendly New York City offerings by borough.

The Muslim community has more than 275 mosques spread across all five boroughs—more than any other metro area in the US. The borough of Brooklyn is home to one of the world’s most diverse Muslim communities, representing descendants from every continent and is also the home of one of the nation’s oldest surviving mosques located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The guide includes prayer places and the distance/time from the attractions, restaurants, and hotels.

The Halal Travel Guide includes dining recommendations for every cuisine type, such as Eatzy Thai in Queens, Junoon in Manhattan, Al Aqsa in the Bronx, Al Humza Restaurant in Staten Island, Bagel Point in Brooklyn, among others. Muslim-friendly hotels include Conrad New York Midtown, Lotte New York Palace, The Plaza Hotel and more.

New content and information will be added on a regular, ongoing basis at nycgo.com/HalalTravelGuide.

NYC & Company is considered North America’s Leading Business Travel Destination 2021 by voters at the World Travel Awards.