La Zambra Officially Opens on Spain’s South Coast

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announces today the opening of La Zambra, a reborn hotel destination in Málaga, Andalusia. The opening marks the completed transformation of the infamous Byblos hotel, an icon of late 20th century celebrity and indulgence.

Inspired by the celebrity and luxury of its past, La Zambra joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and signals Hyatt’s continued focus on creating elevated experiences for guests, World of Hyatt members and customers in the world’s most desirable locations.

Nestled in the Mijas mountains and just under 2 miles (3 km) from the coastline, La Zambra invites guests to experience a one-of-a-kind stay steps away from the charming “Pueblo Blanco” of Mijas, one of the white villages of Andalusia. Ideally located 20 minutes from Málaga airport, the hotel immerses guests into surrounding landscapes, offering easy access to world-class golf courses, lush natural greenery, and the stunning beaches of the Mediterranean. Guests can enjoy the relaxing lifestyle of the local culture on visits to nearby villages, or venture along the coastline to vibrant hotspots of Fuengirola, Puerto Banús and Málaga to sample the rich culture, gastronomy, and nightlife that the region is known for.

The character of the 197 rooms and suites include warm materials and soft tones, evoking longed-for Andalusian essence with an indulgent backdrop where relaxation and fun are blurred. Four distinct dining options feature the flavors of southern Spain, while the luxurious 26,909-square-foot (2,500-square-meter) Mood Spa, offering a Turkish bath, sauna, whirlpools and 12 personalized treatment cabins, will recalibrate body and soul according to the mood preferred by every guest. This commitment to laid-back indulgence ensures a stay at La Zambra is a true expression of its history and Spanish-Mediterranean roots.

“We are delighted to open La Zambra and bring The Unbound Collection by Hyatt to Costa del Sol,” said Joost Kruissen, General Manager of La Zambra. “The Unbound Collection by Hyatt is dedicated to inspiring its guests to create their own stories – and ours is one of relaxed, rebellious luxury, thanks to the legacy of the emblematic Byblos hotel. We can’t wait for our visitors to start their own La Zambra story.”

Rooms with a Natural Design

La Zambra’s rebirth, led by architecture firm Estevia I Estevia, leverags the use of natural materials to effortlessly harmonize with the intimate and alluring atmosphere of the hotel’s Spanish-Mediterranean architecture. Amplified by the colors of La Zambra’s surroundings, guests will find warm terracotta and natural tones echoing through the hotel’s patios, hideaways, and shared spaces.

Each of the 197 rooms and suites display carefully crafted items, including handmade tapestries, bespoke sinks and lampshades, and ceramic vases. These custom details evoke the carefree Zambra dance that gives the hotel its name. Emphasized by natural light, warm colors, soft linens, and locally inspired furnishings, each room encourages guests to unwind in their own personal sanctuary.

Room and suite options include garden and golf course views with sunlit terraces, offering serene vistas of the surrounding landscapes. King-sized beds and luxurious amenities including walk-in rain showers and premium soft linens help create a comfortable sense of peace. For guests seeking the most exclusive and luxurious escape, the 3,700-square-foot (345-square-meter) La Zambra penthouse, features its own private entrance, a private swimming pool, a dining pergola, a relaxation area and a wine cellar, while the Tower Junior Suite offers 360-degree panoramic views with two terraces for guests to enjoy some of the hotel’s finest vistas.

Innovative Food and Drink

The hotel’s four different dining concepts embrace the spirit of Andalusian gastronomy, combining tradition with innovation to tell unique stories about La Zambra’s locale.

Palmito’s all-day Mediterranean menu caters to diners of all ages from morning to night with one-of-a-kind displays and an incomparable setting. The restaurant’s outdoor terrace and spacious dining room are set against a backdrop of the Andalusian mountains, where guests can select from a variety of dishes to suit their tastes, from plant-based options to rotisserie grilled dishes, international favorites and sea delicacies, alongside live cooking demonstrations and tailored meal options.

Picador is a neo-taverna with a cheeky spirit in the heart of Andalusia. Calling upon local culinary flavors, the menu invites guests a respite from the ordinary with a distinctive Spanish flair in a spirited, vibrant setting where dishes are perfectly paired with a glass or two of the world’s finest wines.

Bamboleo bar offers an innovative and diverse menu of meals and snacks that combine local dishes with Asian, American, and Mexican-influenced offerings. The bar’s extensive cocktail menu celebrates the iconic moments of the Costa del Sol, helping guests make their own memories when the sun sets on the bar’s terrace.

La Bartola is an ode to authentic Chiringuitos, Spanish beach bars, that serve light snacks and lunches perfect for poolside dining. Guests will find the best of the Mediterranean with seafood tapas, salads, and authentic Andalusian dishes, paired with one of the bar’s fresh juices and smoothies while they enjoy the spontaneity that characterizes La Zambra.

Wellness and sports

La Zambra’s Mood Spa is a tranquil oasis that encourages visitors to disconnect and relax. Spa therapists guide visitors through five different wellness journeys, offering personalized treatments that immerse both body and mind. In addition, Mood Spa will offer exclusive signature treatments for body and face with elements of floating massage which allows guests to move weightlessly in a three-dimensional space creating a unique feeling of movement.

Guests can also experience peaceful movement with on-site yoga and Pilates classes, led by an expert instructor in one of the hotel’s calming studios.

For those looking for self-led activities, the on-site fitness facilities include a world-class gym fitted with the latest Technogym equipment, two tennis courts, a paddle court, and two outdoor swimming pools.

Keen golfers can make the most of their stay in one of Europe’s most popular golfing destinations, as the hotel has privileged access to two world-class golf courses located next to La Zambra and designed by renowned golf course architect Robert Trent Jones, who has built more than 400 courses around the world. Nearby, Mijas has around 12 significant golf courses in the area and along the Costa del Sol there are 2 championship golf courses.

Inspiring Meeting and Events

Business and leisure guests alike can create their own story-worthy moments in one of La Zambra’s four meeting spaces.

The hotel’s tranquil location and natural surroundings make it an ideal choice for hosting a special occasion, from private parties to weddings. Planners will find event menus designed exclusively for their guests’ tastes and can make use of the hotel’s bars and terraces as well as an on-site nightclub to carry the celebrations into the night.

La Zambra’s relaxing and inspiring energy invites visitors to come together and share ideas in one of the hotel’s sophisticated meeting spaces. The four open meeting rooms offer up to 5,381 square feet (500 square meters) of space, with a capacity for up to 300 guests. From small scale meetings to large conferences and events, the hotel’s versatile facilities, personalized event packages and dedicated team ensure that any event hosted here will be unforgettable.