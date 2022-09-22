Mallorca Golf Resort Nominated For Eco Friendly Award

Mallorca’s Pula Golf Resort can boast several nominations from the 2022 World Golf Awards, including ‘World’s Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility’ - which showcases the venue’s impressive green legacy.

As well as being shortlisted for awards including ‘World’s Best Emerging Golf Destination’ and ‘Europe’s Best Golf Venue’, the resort has received recognition for its long-term commitment to sustainable golf with a certification from environmental experts ARC360. Pula has been at the forefront of change to shrink the game’s ecological footprint for years, carving out a reputation as a pioneer in a matter that demands attention.

Pula was among the first European resorts to take major strides into the world of sustainable golf, spearheaded by a specially-designed irrigation system that drastically reduces waste by recycling water around the golf course. However, its environmental proactivity doesn’t stop when you step off the green. Last year it became the first hotel linked to a golf course in Spain to become a Competitive Regenerative Hotel (CRH), a hotel which generates more resources than it consumes. This means guests at Pula can enjoy the stunning 18-hole course and rustic hotel without worrying about the environmental impact of their visit.

This rare achievement is the result of years of forward-thinking changes implemented by the resort, including replacing its entire lighting system with energy-efficient LED bulbs in 2015. Beginning in 2017, the resort worked closely with Spain’s green energy specialists Alcanzia to make electricity at the hotel even more eco-conscious. 2019 saw another step forward with the removal of plastic bottles from the stunning S’era de Pula Restaurant, while a second spacious ecological garden was opened.

Pula Golf Resort is just a short distance from the enchanting town of Son Servera, tucked away on the tranquil eastern side of the island. The golf course offers breathtaking views of the picturesque island of Mallorca, with sapphire waters never far away. A driving range, family-owned hotel and world-class facilities have earned Pula acclaim as one of Spain’s top golfing destinations and, with solar panelling soon to be installed across the resort, it is cementing its status as a leader in the world of environmentally-friendly golf.