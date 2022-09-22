Spain Signs Agreement With Korean Air

An agreement has been signed between the authorities of Spain and Korean Air, the largest airline and flag carrier of South Korea, to mutually promote Spain’s tourism destinations, products and experiences in South Korea.

Commenting on the move, the Secretary of State for Tourism, Fernando Valdés, said that this agreement aims at joint promotional actions that will contribute to the recovery of the direct connection between Spain and South Korea to the level they were before the pandemic,

Once direct flights between Seoul and Barcelona have begun to resume, it is the wish of the Spanish Government that the direct Seoul-Madrid route be resumed as soon as possible, and I have communicated this to the company’s vice president, Yohan Park. In our meeting, we have verified that the interest in resuming connectivity before the pandemic is mutual,” he also noted.

The agreement was signed by the general director of Turespaña, the national tourism body responsible for marketing the Spanish destination in the world, Miguel Sanz, and the vice president of the Korean Air company, Yohan Park, which is committed to developing joint and coordinated promotional activities that result in an improvement of tourist flows in Spain.

According to Director Sanz, the Korean market is currently especially relevant in the recovery of distant markets for Spain, especially when it comes to markets from Asia.

“The agreement signed today with Korean Air provides the framework that will allow us to later develop concrete marketing plans and actions between the two parties,” Director Sanz pointed out in this regard.

In addition to Fernando Valdés and Miguel Sanz, the Spanish ambassador to Korea, Guillermo Kirkpatrick, and the Minister of Tourism in Korea and Japan, Jaime Alejandre, participated in the meeting with the representative of Korean Air.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretary of State for Tourism in Seoul also met with the Vice President of Asiana Airlines, another South Korean airline, Lim Seonjin, and the directors of the main Korean travel agencies, who also highlighted the vigorous recovery of tourist activity in Spain.