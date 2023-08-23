Delta to expand China flight offerings for winter season

Delta is expanding its flight schedule to China later this year, offering 10 weekly flights to Shanghai-Pudong International Airport (PVG) from its Seattle (SEA) and Detroit (DTW) hubs. Beginning October 29, the airline will operate daily flights from SEA and three-times-weekly service from DTW. And next March, Delta will resume four-times-weekly PVG service from its Los Angeles hub, a route last operated in February 2020.*

“As demand continues to increase and the busy travel season to the Asia-Pacific region commences, the Delta team is ready to welcome even more travelers to the region this winter, providing our award-winning customer service on every journey,” said Jeff Moomaw, Delta Vice President - Asia Pacific.

Customers flying with Delta will be able to conveniently connect to many other cities within China via the airline’s partnership with China Eastern Airlines. Together, the airlines operate 260 codeshare flights per week, providing more travel options for customers and a more seamless customer experience.

The SEA flight will operate on an Airbus A330-900, while the DTW and LAX flights will use an Airbus A350-900.

All routes will offer a choice of four onboard experiences — Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. Delta One customers enjoy enhanced privacy and the comfort of a lie-flat seat, complete with plush bedding made from recycled materials, artisan-made Someone Somewhere amenity kits, chef-curated meals and more. Customers flying in Delta Premium Select have more space to relax in a wider seat with a deeper recline and an adjustable footrest and leg rest as well as an elevated dining experience and other thoughtful amenities.

Flights will be available for sale on Delta.com and via the Fly Delta app.

