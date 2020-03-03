Kempinski to rebrand two Schloss hotels in Europe

The 12.18. Group is expanding its strategic partnership with Kempinski Hotels.

As part of the deal, the Schloss Roxburghe in Scotland and the Schloss Fleesensee in the heart of the Mecklenburg Lake District will operate as Schloss Fleesensee Kempinski and Schloss Roxburghe Kempinski.

The hotels will remain in the ownership of the 12.18. Group; management and operation will also be carried out by 12.18. Hotel Management, based in Berlin.

The rebranding of the hotels will be implemented over the next few months.

Kai Richter, managing partner of 12.18. Group, said: “The brand Schloss stands for historical charm with extraordinary design in the midst of breath-taking nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are proud to manage our hotels in the future as Schloss Roxburghe Kempinski and Schloss Fleesensee Kempinski.”

Located within the striking natural landscape of the Scottish Borders, an hour from Edinburgh and Newcastle, this recently transformed historic manor house of Schloss Roxburghe Kempinski comprises 20 rooms with Scottish inspired interiors, a welcoming bar and a restaurant serving Scottish cuisine with a French twist.

A championship golf course and a comprehensive range of sporting pursuits from clay pigeon shooting to tomahawk throwing and fly fishing completes the offering.

Formerly owned by the Duke of Roxburghe, the hotel, the golf club and parts of the associated estates have been part of the portfolio of 12.18. Investment Management since 2018.

The Schloss Fleesensee on the Mecklenburg Lake District has been part of the portfolio of the Düsseldorf-based company since 2014 and has been extensively revitalised over the past few years.

The 179-room hotel, which also includes five golf courses, received the German Design Award for this work.