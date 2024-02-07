Kempinski Marina Residences Dubai to Open Early 2028

Currently under development by UAE-based real estate company ABA Group Dubai, Kempinski Marina Residences, Dubai, is taking shape on one of the last remaining plots in the Dubai Marina neighbourhood.

With a unique architectural design featuring vertical gardens and staggered outdoor terraces bursting with greenery, Kempinski Marina Residences is set to become a fresh and vibrant addition to the Dubai Marina skyline.

“I am thrilled to announce this new agreement with ABA Group Dubai to manage Kempinski Marina Residences,” says René Nijhof, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Kempinski S.A. “Branded residences are the fastest growing part of our business and nowhere in the world has seen demand as high as Dubai in the last few years. As the city continues to cement itself as a global hub where businesses and families can flourish, we witness continuing demand for premium branded residences.”

Rising among the gleaming towers of Dubai’s coveted lifestyle district, Kempinski Marina Residences is an architectural marvel with 453 state-of-the-art homes including one- to four-bedroom single and duplex apartments, sky villas and seven penthouse suites. All residences feature outdoor terraces providing panoramic views of the marina community and the Dubai skyline. Some feature signature touches including plunge pools, hot tubs and vertical gardens, set on staggered balconies that give the tower a distinct geometric design.

When complete in early 2028, owners and residents will also have access to exclusive amenities including a residents’ lounge, kids’ club and a gym and fitness centre with indoor and outdoor swimming pool, basketball and paddle courts, as well as landscaped public spaces, parking and retail units. Residents will also be a short stroll from a myriad of shopping and dining options.

“This landmark project will provide bespoke homes tailored to the personalities of discerning owners and first-class amenities that reflect the needs of busy lifestyles,” says Faisal Alhamer Chief Executive Officer, ABA Group Dubai. “Together with Kempinski, we aim to create an aspirational community in the heart of the most appealing lifestyle, dining and retail area in the city, where residents find everything they need within a short distance.”

“With this project, owners and their families can choose to be part of a community of like-minded individuals in Dubai’s most sought-after neighbourhood, while enjoying the legendary hospitality services provided by Kempinski,” adds René Nijhof. “With its vertical gardens and unique architectural design, Kempinski Marina Residences, Dubai affords owners and investors the chance to be a part of the most exciting new residential project in the city.”

