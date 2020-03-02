JA Manafaru Maldives to go all-inclusive

JA Manafaru Maldives will become an all-inclusive resort, providing international guests with the best value for money in the destination to date.

Guests will benefit from an all-inclusive meal plan which offers a culinary journey of seven restaurants and bars, complimentary experiences and premium beverages from 11:00-23:00.

All this as they embrace island life on the magnificent lagoon-ringed Haa Alifu Atoll at the most northern tip of the Maldives.

General Manager, Karen Merrick, commented: “Once you set foot on this paradise island, all your worries fade away.

“We don’t want our guests to spend a moment trying to add up costs in their head, we want them to experience pure escapism and a deep, mindful connection with the stunning natural surrounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the best value we’ve ever offered, so even more guests will now get the opportunity to experience JA Manafaru.”

Fringed with exquisite powder beaches and crystal-clear waters teeming with exotic marine life, the chic hideaway features 84 luxurious beachfront and over-water villas and residences, each with their own private plunge pool.

Seven scenic dining destinations provide a wealth of options with traditional Indian Ocean cuisine, international fare and seafood feasts all available on the all-inclusive plan.

More Information

JA Manafaru Maldives was voted the World’s Leading Honeymoon Resort by World Travel Awards last year.