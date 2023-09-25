Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra appoints new general manager

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra has announced the appointment of Hanno Barkhoff as its new general manager. With over 20 years of experience within the luxury industry, he has worked extensively across various Kempinski hotels.

Barkhoff started off in event sales & food and beverage at Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin in 2002. After gaining experience at several renowned hospitality brands across the globe, Barkhoff returned to Germany in 2016, heading two of Kempinski’s flagship European hotels in Berlin and Munich as hotel manager over the past seven years.

The German national brings a wealth of knowledge, a strong understanding of luxury hospitality and experience to the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra in his new role as general manager. “Particularly, his savvy, hands-on and dynamic approach will be a great asset for the successful implementation of the ambitious food and beverage concept designed to elevate guests’ dining experience at the hotel”, the property said

“I’m thrilled to continue my journey with Kempinski at this beautiful hotel in Accra,” said Hanno Barkhoff on his appointment. “The Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra is well positioned as a market leader in the hotel industry in Ghana and I’m confident the dedication, passion and desire of the team to consistently create memorable experiences for all guests remains unwavering. Together, we will continue to delight guests, surprise them with fresh hotel offerings and showcase the seamless fusion of Ghana’s famed hospitality and local tradition with Kempinski’s European heritage.”