Jad Moukheiber appointed Chief Legal Officer and Member of the Management Board at Kempinski Hotels

Kempinski Hotels has appointed Jad Mouhkheiber as Chief Legal Officer (CLO) and Member of the Management Board. In this role he will lead the overall legal function of the luxury hotel group overseeing all areas of Legal, Compliance, Risk Management and Corporate Governance and providing legal counsel to all stakeholders.

As an experienced professional, Jad Moukheiber has worked with the United Nations Environment Program as a Legal Advisor at the Regional Office for West Asia, based in Bahrain. In 2008, je joined BMMI BSC Bahrain, a diversified retail and distribution, hospitality and contract services and suppy group where he was appointed as General Counsel & Board Secretary. In this role he executed and completed numerous Mergers & Acquisitions and divestitures and oversaw the successful litigation and settlement of cases in the Middle East, Africa and the United States of America involving multiple US government agencies and the US Federal Court of Federal Claims. As Board Secretary, he advised Board members and Board Committees on legal, commercial, and corporate governance matters, implemented corporate governance best practices and led corporate structuring and restructuring efforts.

More recently, in 2021, Jad Moukheiber associated with Banader Hotels Company BSC, Bahrain as General Manager where he has overseen the holding’s activities, budget and strategy while having board advisory and secretarial functions. He also led Corporate Initiatives, Investors Relations and acted as shareholders liaison.

Jad Moukheiber holds a Bachelor’s Degree in law and a Master’s Degree in Political Science and International Affairs from La Sagesse University, Beirut, Lebanon and a Leadership Corporate Counsel – Executive Education Program from Harvard Law School, Boston, USA.