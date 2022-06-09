TRS Hotels opens first Europe hotel in Ibiza

Ibiza’s hotly anticipated TRS Ibiza Hotel has opened its doors. Billed as the island’s first premium, all-inclusive, adult-only hotel, the opening also heralds the European debut of Mexico-based TRS Hotels. The new property joins the Palladium Hotel Group, and Azora, proprietaries of the hotel.

Jesús Sobrino, CEO of Palladium Hotel Group said, “We are happy to announce the opening of TRS Ibiza Hotel in Cala Gració, one of the most spectacular enclaves on the island due to its sunset. Being a brand that is already a consolidated success in the Caribbean and being the first in Europe, we are convinced that it will have excellent acceptance in the market. With the desire to always create differentiated products, at TRS Ibiza Hotel, the type of service, gastronomy, spa-wellness, design, and entertainment combines to form a special concept of adults-only-luxury. What really sets us apart are the partnerships we have formed with successful restaurant and entertainment concepts in a variety of locations in Ibiza. This means we are able to offer our ‘The Signature Level’ guests the option to take advantage of their all-inclusive package outside of the hotel itself. We are convinced that TRS Ibiza Hotel is going to become a really key destination for visitors and residents in a very short time”.

TRS Ibiza Hotel promises a complete revolution in terms of luxury tourism, becoming the only adults-only establishment to offer a premium all-inclusive service on the island. In addition, thanks to the new The Signature Level program, guests will be able to enjoy a selection of additional benefits, which go beyond the hotel’s own space and facilities, offering, among others, access to exceptional restaurants and well-known venues on the island.

With the commitment to provide memorable vacations, the TRS Hotels brand presents a personal butler service, raising the benchmarks of luxury. This unique figure plays an essential role in the customer experience, allowing for a wish list that each guest can create prior to their arrival, with which they will personalise their stay. Among other suggestions, hotel guests can select the type of pillow, the coffee capsules, the drinks available in their room and other leisure preferences.

TRS Ibiza Hotel will offer a wide and impressive culinary scene, designed in detail to delight the most demanding palates, in its three à la carte restaurants and five bars.

We start the tour with Gaucho, an exquisite restaurant that has Ibiza-inspired interior and exterior spaces, where wooden accents combine with a palette of white and navy. The signature concept is based on the traditional steak house, where ancient and current techniques are mixed, combined with the most unusual nuances of the different grills across the world. Charcoal entrecote, turbot with a light jus, boletus and calçot, or sea bass ceviche with tiger milk and butter are some of its star dishes. New textures, shapes, aromas and flavors, and an exquisite and minimalist presentation is at the heart of every dish.

For a truly Mediterranean experience, Helios, one of the property’s most exciting eateries, takes the most indulgent luxury to a more informal level, through fresh and contemporary dishes that perfectly represent both the island and the rest of the Mediterranean. Its subtle Asian touch makes this restaurant a unique experience where visitors can enjoy dishes that stimulate the senses, such as fried cod with chipotle and apple mayonnaise, or a delicious steak tartare.

For those seeking an authentic gourmet experience, at Capricho show-cooking, guests will find a selection of exquisite mini dishes and careful creations that combine traditional and contemporary cuisine. The smoked and marinated dishes stand out, as well as the homemade pickles, which are accompanied by a selection of pintxos, elaborate meats and fish, or nods to dishes typical of Italian cuisine. In line with the stylish aesthetic, the setting of this sublime restaurant stands out for its aqua green tones, which merge in its three spaces with white tones and natural wood.

The experience will continue with the five bars located in the hotel, Gaia Pool Bar, Aurum Lobby Bar or ÍO, where guests can enjoy the finest selection of cocktails and premium drinks by the poolside.

A jewel in the crown of this new property will be Gravity, the impressive sky lounge of TRS Ibiza Hotel, which has a privileged location facing the bay of San Antonio. This exceptional space offers a signature cocktail menu, infinity pool and stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. The breathtaking location will host live music and jazz events throughout the season, truly making it a nightlife destination on the island.

Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness is the wellness paradise allowing guests to disconnect from everyday life to achieve inner peace and reconnect with oneself. Modern facilities include waterfalls, a dry sauna, steam baths and sensation-showers.

For those who vacations are synonymous with self-care, TRS Ibiza Hotel has a modern gym with state-of-the-art facilities, as well as an extensive menu of massages and beauty treatments.