Castle Hotel Windsor debuts new Leaf restaurant

Castle Hotel Windsor has welcomed the launch of its brand-new restaurant, Leaf.

Offering indoor and outdoor dining and two private dining rooms, the restaurant radiates laid back luxury with a relaxed and calm atmosphere.

With a strong botanical theme throughout, created by design team Rt-San, Leaf draws inspiration from nature and features beautiful flowers and plants, creating a space that is truly magical.

The stylish interiors have been designed to reflect the restaurant’s concept of mind, body and soul, lifting the space with light and bright colours while enhancing the historic original architecture, framing archways with plant installations.

The music and lighting will also evolve throughout the day to create a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere to ensure that guests never want to leave.

In keeping with the design, Leaf’s menu has been designed to feed the soul, with a slice of indulgence while also being fresh and colourful.

Guests can be sure to expect a variety of choices that appeal to the well-being of the mind, body and soul.

A member of MGallery Hotel Collection, Castle Hotel Windsor has a long-standing reputation for offering the residents of Windsor, the UK and further afield excellent and delicious food since the 16th century.

Indeed, notable names of visitors have included the Duke of Wellington, who once dined at the hotel after his victory at the Battle of Waterloo.