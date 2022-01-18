Jet2.com to boost Iceland offering next winter

Jet2.com has responded to strong demand for trips to Iceland by putting on its biggest ever programme of flights and breaks for next winter.

A programme of scheduled services and dedicated trips will see Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks operate almost 120 outbound services to Iceland from across ten UK bases.

The leisure airline will fly twice-weekly scheduled services to Iceland from Birmingham and Manchester Airports during key times next winter, giving customers and independent travel agents fantastic choice.

In addition, the company will also operate a series of dedicated flights and trips to Iceland from Bristol Airport for the first time.

This means customers in the south-west and Wales can choose from three dedicated trips in 2023, operating at the best times for those wishing to experience the spectacular Northern Lights.

This is in addition to flights and trips operating from Belfast International, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle and London Stansted Airports.

In addition to this programme of scheduled flights, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks are operating over 40 three and four-night dedicated trips to Iceland from eight other UK bases, including Bristol Airport for the first time.

Whether it is the cityscape of Reykjavik, the spectacular Northern Lights, or the stunning Golden Circle and its geothermal lagoons, spas and waterfalls, Iceland offers an incredible variety of things for customers to experience and see.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Iceland is a destination that has continued to see strong demand, so we are delighted to be expanding our successful programme even further for next winter.”