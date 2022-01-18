Emerald House Lisbon opens to first guests

Hilton has welcomed the opening of the Emerald House Lisbon, marking the debut of Curio Collection by Hilton in the Portuguese capital.

The 67-room property is nestled among the historic palaces and charming churches, with rooms giving way to breath-taking views of the River Tagus and city itself.

The hotel is named after the street where it is situated, Rua das Janelas Verdes, which translates to “Street of Green Windows”.

Located in a restored building in a prime position, steeped in history and favoured by 18th century nobility, accents of the cultural heritage echo throughout the interiors, such as the ground floor, which was once a bakery, serves a variety of delicious breads and pastries.

Several items that belonged to the previous residents of the building, such as an antique bathtub, tiles and a sink have been kept and used as unique pieces of decoration in the hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Art and antiques from the local area underpin a modern and elegant décor, creating a distinctive ambience perfect for those looking to discover authentic Lisbon.

Simon Vincent, executive vice president and president, EMEA, Hilton, said: “Hilton continues to expand in key destinations across the region, with nearly 30 openings in Europe last year, including Hilton Porto Gaia and new Curio Collection properties in leading locations including Paris, London, Cambridge and Sardinia.

“We are thrilled to be bringing the Curio Collection by Hilton brand to Lisbon for the first time – one of Europe’s most historic cities which has become an increasingly popular leisure destination over the past few years.

“Following the opening of Boeira Garden Hotel Porto Gaia in Porto last year, the Emerald House Lisbon marks Portugal’s second Curio Collection property and our sixth property in Portugal.

“With another six properties in the pipeline, we remain committed to providing exceptional accommodation in the very best global destinations.”