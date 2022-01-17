Viking Neptune floats out in Italy

Viking has announced its newest ocean ship – the 930-guest Viking Neptune – has been floated out, marking a major construction milestone and the first time the ship has touched water.

Set to debut in November, Viking Neptune will spend her maiden season sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean before embarking on the 2023-2024 Viking World Cruise.

The journey from Fort Lauderdale to London spans 138 days, 28 countries and 57 ports, with overnight stays in 11 cities.

“It is always a special day when a new ship meets water for the first time, and we look forward to welcoming guests on board the Viking Neptune this fall.

“Together with Fincantieri we have built the world’s most elegant vessels, which truly allow our guests to explore the world in comfort,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking.

“We are marking several milestones in 2022, including our 25th anniversary and the tenth year since starting our ocean project.

“With the arrival of the Viking Neptune and her identical sister ship, the Viking Mars, this year—along with the debut of our two new expedition ships and new river ships—we are proud to firmly establish Viking as the leading small ship travel company.”

The traditional float out ceremony took place at Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard and is significant because it denotes a ship moving into its final stage of construction.

Following a two-day process that will set Viking Neptune afloat, she will then be moved to a nearby outfitting dock for final construction and interior build-out.