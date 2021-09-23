Jet2.com returns to Turkey for late summer trips

Jet2.com is relaunching flights and holidays to Antalya and Dalaman today, as the airline and tour operator responds quickly to demand for holidays.

The move follows the easing of international travel restrictions and the removal of Turkey from the red list.

Flights are scheduled to depart from Belfast International, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle Airports, as customers make the most of being able to enjoy some Turkish sunshine for the first time in a year.

In further news, Jet2holidays will launch services to the two popular Turkish destinations from their new base, Bristol Airport, tomorrow.

Overall, the carrier will be offering over 70 weekly flights to Dalaman and Antalya available for the summer.

The addition of Turkey to the flying programme means that the company are operating to more than 40 destinations.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “The resumption of our award-winning flights and package holidays to Turkey is fantastic news for holidaymakers.

“We are delighted to be recommencing flights and holidays to Antalya and Dalaman and to be taking customers once again to these much-loved destinations.

“Customers have missed being able to visit Turkey this summer, so the reopening of the country has resulted in huge demand and comes just in time for holidaymakers to enjoy some late summer sun.

“We continue to look towards the future with real confidence, as customers make the most of being able to get away and enjoy some much-needed sunshine.”