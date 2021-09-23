Etihad Airways offers travellers free Expo 2020 tickets

Etihad Airways is giving all of its guests travelling into or via Abu Dhabi a complimentary ticket to Expo 2020 Dubai, the biggest cultural gathering in the world.

The spectacular event, taking place between October 1st and March next year, will welcome the world to the UAE.

Visitors can enjoy a visit to Expo and also explore the incredible tourist attractions Abu Dhabi and the rest of the country has to offer.

The special promotion, under the Exponential Abu Dhabi campaign, starts today.

Expo 2020 is just a 45-minute drive from Abu Dhabi, making the capital the perfect place to stay when visiting the event.

The city now welcomes fully vaccinated travellers without the need to quarantine, making it exceptionally convenient and accessible.

“Expo 2020 brings many exciting opportunities for Etihad Airways, and we are proud to invite the world to enjoy this event and all that Abu Dhabi and the UAE has to offer,” said Terry Daly, executive director guest experience, brand and marketing, Etihad.

“Etihad is currently operating to 65 passenger destinations, and we look forward to welcoming guests from all corners of the world to showcase our home.

“Abu Dhabi is a world-class destination, with a world-class public health programme, and both Etihad and the city have taken a robust approach to ensure health and wellness for residents and visitors alike,” Daly continued.

The first World Expo to be hosted in the Middle East, Expo 2020 Dubai will be the largest event ever staged in the Arab world.

From innovation and sustainability, to architecture and new opportunities; 192 countries and millions of visitors will come together in the UAE to share their ideas and leave a meaningful legacy for generations to come.

As well as visiting Expo, visitors can enjoy the unique and diverse emirate of Abu Dhabi with its stunning desert landscapes, fabulous sandy beaches and warm, clear waters.

The emirate offers adventurers the opportunity to go kayaking in the natural mangroves, sand boarding in the desert, jet-skiing, kite-surfing, go-karting and more.

Travellers in need of rest and rejuvenation will find peace in the many tranquil spaces across the city, from serene beaches to luxury spas.