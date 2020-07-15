Jet2.com launches first post-Covid-19 holidays

Jet2.com waved customers off to sunny hotspots this morning, as the airline and tour operator recommenced its holiday programme.

Almost 50 flights departed today from across Manchester, Birmingham, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Glasgow Newcastle and London Stansted Airports.

Travellers were headed to the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Turkey, Greece and Italy.

Flights and holidays will commence from Belfast International and Edinburgh in the coming days.

With pent-up demand for a well-deserved holiday, the package holiday specialist will operate to 44 destinations this summer, providing fantastic choice when it comes to customers’ well-deserved holidays, as well as assurance that it will be quarantine-free.

Independent travel agents will also benefit from the company’s continued partnership approach, with a raft of new virtual support initiatives helping them to sell and rebook summer holidays.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We have been saying for some time that the sun will shine again and that when it does, we will be there to take customers away on their well-deserved holidays.

“That day has finally arrived, and we were delighted to see our first of flights take off.

“It is fantastic to be back in the air and recommencing our award-winning flights and package holidays to sunny destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands.

“The safety, well-being and comfort of our customers is our number one priority.

“Thanks to our three-step pledge, customers are in safe hands when they travel with us.

“Through our industry-leading customer service, customers know they can rely on us to deliver everything needed to make their holiday a happy and healthy one.”