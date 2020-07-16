ABTA launches Covid-19-proof travel insurance product

ABTA has launched of a new travel insurance product, ABTA Travel Sure.

The body hopes the product will appeal to people with existing or rescheduled holiday bookings to countries exempted from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office’s current advice against all but essential travel.

The insurance will explicitly cover Covid-19 medical expenses while on holiday.

After this launch, ABTA members will have a long-term opportunity to promote ABTA Travel Sure which, depending on their level of involvement, may require them to become either an introducer appointed representative or appointed representative.

The product is underwritten by AXA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ian Hall, head of travel insurance at ABTA, said: “Insurance has an important role to play in giving people confidence to book now travel is restarting.

“We have known for some time that there is demand in the market for a travel insurance product that consumers can put their trust in and having initially put our plans to

launch ABTA Travel Sure on hold because of the pandemic we are now in a position to assist the industry in its recovery.”

He added: “The consumer awareness and trust in the ABTA brand means we are well placed to provide this service and we’re confident that after this initial roll out ABTA Travel Sure will provide Members with a long term opportunity to benefit from selling this high-quality travel insurance product.”

Find out more here.