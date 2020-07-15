Magaluf closes nightlife hotspots to combat rowdy behaviour

The government of the Balearic Islands will close all premises located on three streets in the two main nightlife areas of Mallorca in a bid to combat tourism excesses.

The islands have continued to strengthen their position as a safe tourism destination in recent weeks, with a strong epidemiological situation when compared to other territories.

The objective of the closure is to prevent antisocial behaviour which could jeopardise what has been achieved in terms of a safe restart for the tourism sector.

This new law means that the nightlife venues on Calle Punta Ballena in Magaluf, Calle Miquel Pellisa (better known as ‘Calle de la Cerveza’) and Calle del Pare Bartomeu Salvà (better known as ‘Calle del Jamón’) in Playa de Palma will be closed to the public from today.

The Balearic Islands have working to eradicate antisocial tourism linked to alcohol, excess and public disorder to promote a safer and more high-quality tourism product.

The islands took the first step in January, with the publication of a decree law aimed at eradicating this type of tourism and is now reinforcing its commitment to this decision.

In the last 14 days, the archipelago has registered the lowest cumulative incidence rate in all of Europe, with 4.78 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

This is a much lower figure than that recorded in Spain as a whole (14.8).

All these measures have been formalised to achieve a balanced situation that protects both visitors and residents, while restarting tourism which is essential for the economic revival of the archipelago.

Image: Nick Ansell/PA Archive/PA Images