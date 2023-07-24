Japan Airlines Announces Nonstop Service to Doha

Japan Airlines (JAL) has announced that it will launch a new nonstop daily service between Tokyo(Haneda) and Doha, Qatar starting in the Summer of 2024. This route will be the first direct flight to the Middle East operated by a Japanese airline.

Furthermore, by launching this route, JAL will enable customers to seamlessly connect to Africa and South America through its partnership with Qatar Airways, a oneworld® member.

Doha, the capital of Qatar, is a unique city that blends modernity and tradition. While preserving its own culture, the city offers modern facilities, hotels and infrastructure for immigrants and travelers, along with a mix of cultures and cuisines from different countries. Travelers can also enjoy a variety of activities such as desert tours, museums with historical treasures, and sporting events such as Formula 1 and soccer.

The JAL Group will continue to embrace new challenges to deliver greater customer convenience, enhance its international network, and continue to improve the quality of its products and services.