China Airlines Recognized as a Best Company to Work for in Asia

HR Asia has named China Airlines one of the 2023 Best Companies to Work for in Asia. This was the first time the Taiwanese airline took part in the awards where it faced 339 competing companies.

Senior VP I-Chieh Chen accepted the award on behalf of the company. Employee care and support are top priorities at China Airlines. The airline strives to create a more friendly work environment by fostering a diverse, equal and inclusive workplace, by promoting employee health and welfare, and by engaging employees so that they can enjoy and take pride in their work.

The Best Companies to Work for in Asia awards are hosted by HR Asia, one of Asia’s leading trade publications on human resources. The awards were first held in Malaysia in 2013 and are now considered the benchmark for HR management in Asia. This year marked the sixth time that the awards have been held in Taiwan. Participants were rated through the T.E.A.M. questionnaire survey and their online corporate presentation.

China Airlines considers employees to be its most important asset. It provides competitive remuneration, great working conditions and environment, as well as comprehensive training and career options to ensure employee job security and development. China Airlines also offers better-than-industry benefits and healthcare, and it’s staff concessional travel in particular is the best in the industry. Employees can travel the world with their families, maintaining the balance between work and family life.

China Airlines had previously been ranked first in the global airline industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for its longstanding efforts in ESG (Environmental Protection, Social Responsibility, Corporate Governance), including full marks for human capital development. Other awards included the Cheers magazine’s “Top 20 most attractive employers”, and “Dream Employer” in an online poll of new jobseekers conducted by an HR agency. China Airlines is continuing to support the “TALENT in Taiwan” alliance by joining with more than 200 other Taiwanese companies to promote talent sustainability.

China Airlines has already recruited more ground staff, customer service, dispatch, HR, accounting, maintenance, cabin crew, and IT personnel as part of its expanded recruitment program this year. There is also year-round recruitment of trainee pilots. China Airlines is actively promoting sustainability practices under its six key sustainability strategies of “safety, governance, fleet network, product services, group cooperation, and brand perception.” The airline is now working together with all employees to open new doors by enhancing organizational performance through innovative thinking and continuous improvement.

ADVERTISEMENT