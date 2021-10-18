Jamaica leads Caribbean and North America World Travel Awards winners

World Travel Awards – the leading authority that recognises and rewards excellence in travel and tourism – has revealed its Caribbean and North America 2021 winners to coincide with its Caribbean and North America 2021 Winners Day.

Jamaica emerged as a multiple winner, picking up trophies for ‘Caribbean’s Leading Destination,’ ‘Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination’ and ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’.

The relentless quest to innovate helped Sandals lift the title for ‘Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand,’ with the winners among its portfolio including Sandals Royal Barbados (‘Caribbean’s Leading Resort’), Sandals Grande Antigua (‘Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort’) and Sandals Grenada (‘Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort’).

Beaches Turks & Caicos was named ‘Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort’.

Miami – with its dazzling array of art deco delights, sweeping beaches and sizzling entertainment – was voted ‘North America’s Leading City Destination,’ while Niagara Falls was named ‘North America’s Leading Tourist Attraction,’ and Florida’s Key West won ‘North America’s Leading Beach Destination’.

In the continent’s hotly-contested newcomer categories, the Newbury Boston was voted ‘North America’s Leading New Hotel,’ whilst JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa collected ‘North America’s Leading New Resort’.

With Caribbean tourism resurgent in 2021, Montego Bay’s latest arrival, Eclipse at Half Moon, picked up ‘Caribbean’s Leading New Hotel’ and the Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos won ‘Caribbean’s Leading New Resort’.

Other hospitality winners included Dominican Republic’s JW Marriott Hotel Santo Domingo (‘Caribbean’s Leading Hotel’); Jamaica’s Round Hill Hotel & Villas (‘Caribbean’s Leading Villa Resort’); Beaches Turks & Caicos (‘Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort’); and GoldenEye (‘Caribbean’s Leading Boutique Resort’).

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands.

Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards, said: “Our winners represent the very best of the Caribbean and North America’s travel and hospitality sectors and my congratulations to each of them.

“They are all playing starring roles in spearheading the global travel and tourism recovery.”

In the aviation sector, Delta Air Lines demonstrated that class and strength shines in adversity to collect ‘North America’s Leading Airline,’ while John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York took ‘North America’s Leading Airport’.

Bahamasair was named ‘Caribbean’s Leading Airline,’ and Sangster International Airport, Jamaica as ‘Caribbean’s Leading Airport’.

More Information

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

For more information about World Travel Award visit the official website and find a complete list of Caribbean and North America winners here.