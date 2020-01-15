Jais Adventure Peak opens in Ras al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has unveiled the Jais Adventure Peak, a collection of adventure attractions perched atop the highest mountain in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Jais.

The latest adventure tourism offering includes the Jebel Jais Flight, Jais Sky Tour and Jebel Jais Viewing Deck Park.

These are in addition to the brand new Jais Adventure Centre and Jais Sky Maze.

Set amid the magnificent Hajar mountain range, the grand opening took place in the presence of sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Also on hand were top hospitality industry professionals and VIP guests.

Following the official opening ceremony, guests were treated to an exclusive first-look at the new Jais Adventure Centre and Jais Sky Maze as well as being offered the chance to explore the canyons and spectacular views through the exhilarating Jais Sky Tour.

Strengthening the emirate’s reputation as the fastest growing tourism destination in the Middle East – due in large part to its diverse landscape and the growing popularity of its cultural and adventure offering – the Jais Adventure Peak will further support Ras Al Khaimah in attracting guests of all ages with a love for exploration and adventure.

It will also heighten anticipation to experience all that Ras Al Khaimah has to offer, through a host of family friendly outdoor activities.

Ras Al Khaimah was last year recognised as the Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Raki Phillips, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, commented: “The eagerly anticipated launch of the Jais Adventure Peak will not only add to the emirate’s diverse hospitality offering but will also elevate the undeniable appeal of Jebel Jais itself.

“The Jais Adventure Peak captures Ras Al Khaimah’s adventurous spirit through a series of adrenaline-pumping experiences that will leave a lasting impression on our guests and unforgettable memories; everything from the views they will take in as they make their way up to the Adventure Peak to the welcoming staff on-hand with information, the various activities, and most importantly the sustainable yet unique adventure attractions themselves.”

The newly launched Jais Sky Maze promises a thrilling experience suspended ten meters above ground.

Spanning two levels, the maze calls out to adventure seekers of all ages to take to the sky and navigate through several obstacles including rope swings, wobbly bridges, swinging loops and more.

The team will be on-hand to guide visitors throughout the experience, that lasts an hour and is ideal for groups of up to 15 people per session.

More Information

