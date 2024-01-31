Wow Resorts To Develop $1.3 Billion Project With JW Marriott in Ras Al Khaimah

Memphis, Tennessee-based developer Wow Resorts has signed a deal with JW Marriott to develop a resort and branded residences in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

Upon completion toward the end of 2026, the JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort and JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island is expected to be valued at $1.3 billion.

The development will include 300 guest rooms and 524 residences. It will be designed by Beverly Hills, California-based architect Tony Ashai and Dubai-based lead consultants Architectural Design Unit.

Within the residences, there will be a selection of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom concepts. Amenities will include seven dining venues, a spa, pool and a fitness center.

The property will be a 30-minute drive from the Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and an hour from Dubai International Airport.

“This exclusive collaboration marks the birth of the first JW Marriott-branded resort and residences on Al Marjan Island, poised to captivate over 5 million visitors annually, thereby enhancing the island’s stature on the world map of tourism and opulent living,” according to a news release.

Bhupender “Bruce” Patel, co-founder and co-CEO of Wow Resorts, said in the release: “Our collaboration with JW Marriott and our venture on Al Marjan Island represents a new chapter in our journey. With the demand for waterfront living on the rise, we are committed to optimizing and elevating the experiences of all our cherished guests and residents as we embark on this remarkable project in the UAE, set on the enchanting Al Marjan Island, a prime investment destination in the region.”

Jaidev Menezes, regional vice president of mixed-use development in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for Marriott International, added: “We are thrilled to be a part of the new development in Al Marjan Island. It is truly a unique project that will provide an unparalleled experience for visitors and residents alike. With its stunning beaches, luxurious outlets and world-class amenities, Al Marjan Island is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after destinations in the world. We look forward to its continued success.”

The Al Marjan Island has achieved steady demand for residential and tourism developments, signaling that there’s opportunities for real estate investment in the region.

Wow Resorts offers property owners support in asset management, marketing and operations in addition to development.

Under the corporate entity White Oak Group, Wow Resorts co-founders and co-CEOs Patel and Anwar Aman operate a portfolio of 300 businesses, including hotels, restaurants and gas stations across the U.S.