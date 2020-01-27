Armstrong appointed chief executive of Contiki

Adam Armstrong has been selected as the new global chief executive of Contiki.

He will be based out of Geneva, Switzerland, with a start date to be announced shortly.

Armstrong is a distinguished travel industry figure, whose experience spans over 20 years - holding various leadership positions within the cruising category across Europe, Asia, USA, Australia and New Zealand.

He will be joining Contiki from his current position as managing director of Silversea Cruises, Australia & New Zealand.

Prior to that, Armstrong was at the helm of Royal Caribbean Cruises, having played an integral role in the vast growth of its tri-portfolio of brands as managing director, Australia & New Zealand.

The news was revealed earlier by Brett Tollman, chief executive of Contiki-owners, the Travel Corporation.

Tollman said: “I am delighted to welcome Adam into our TTC family with his extensive industry experience and his success in helping the long-term growth of his previous brands.

“His dynamic and passionate leadership style to further inspire and engage our teams as well as his innovative and strategic approach and relationships with our agent partners, will all be real assets in taking the world leader in youth travel to new heights.”

In addition, Armstrong began his career in the United Kingdom working for the TUI Travel Group as a product manager, developing immersive experiences for five of their holiday brands and tour operator businesses.

Afterwards, he joined the Carnival Corporation and was involved in all areas of marketing with a portfolio of nine brands.

“I am excited to join Contiki and help bring Gen-Z and millennial travellers together to discover the world across 350+ adventures,” said Armstrong.

“I am also looking forward to working closely with our valued agent partners across the globe since the UNWTO and WYSE forecasts, there will be 370 million youth travellers by 2020 which is a massive opportunity to provide them unforgettable Contiki experiences.”