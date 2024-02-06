Marjan signs agreement with Range Developments

Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, has signed an agreement with Range Developments to launch three new exclusive properties on Al Marjan Island, the Northern Emirate’s premium tourism, business and investment destination. The distinctive luxury offerings comprising The Beach House, The Beach Residences and Beach Vista will fuel the growth of Ras Al Khaimah’s expanding luxury real estate sector.

The project marks Range Developments’ debut in the UAE market bringing its exceptional expertise in developing 5-star hotels in Dominica, St. Kitts and Grenada. The upscale beachside residential buildings, each with its own distinctive design and offerings, will further add to the allure of Ras Al Khaimah as a sought-after destination for residents, tourists and investors.

The Beach House is a collection of 88 apartments with a mix of studios and 3-bedroom simplex and duplex apartments set in prime beachfront location boasting stunning sea views. With striking floor to ceiling windows that frame the panoramic beach views, it is the perfect space for individuals and families seeking to find the ultimate retreat for mind, body and soul cocooned by the serenity of the Arabian Gulf.

With 412 apartments and 11 townhouses, The Beach Residences is a masterpiece of modern design and comfort. The project is set to redefine the concept of waterfront living with custom built high-quality features combining style and functionality offering up an unparalleled living experience.

The Beach Vista similarly is positioned on prime beachfront real estate, showcasing the perfect space for end users as well as discerning investors seeking to buy into the booming lifestyle destination.

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan, said: “Our agreement with Range Developments to build three new luxury properties, furthers our goal to redefine the high-end real estate sector at Al Marjan Island. With its stunning waterfront locale, Al Marjan Island offers the perfect venue for those seeking to set up elevated residences that boast world-class amenities in the heart of a thriving eco-system like Ras Al Khaimah. Range Developments’ industry expertise and leadership will no doubt elevate this space into a truly sought-after destination that will only add to the emirate’s vibrant allure among homeowners and investors alike.”

Mohammed Asaria, Joint Managing Director and Member of the Board of Range Developments, Range Developments, added: “We are harnessing our wealth of beachfront development across the world to Ras Al Khaimah and Al Marjan Islands. We pride ourselves on our vision to present distinct offerings to fuel the growth of Ras Al Khaimah’s expanding luxury real estate sector. All the three luxury properties are set to elevate the lifestyle at Al Marjan Island adding to Ras Al Khaimah’s draw as a premium tourist and real estate destination. The strategic combination of our seasoned expertise in this sector with our focus on innovative projects, positions Range Developments as a driving force in shaping the landscape of high-end real estate in the region.”

The addition of three new luxury properties to the burgeoning skyline of Al Marjan Island, further showcases the international appeal of Ras Al Khaimah among property developers and real estate magnates.

Riaz Shariff, Joint Managing Director and Member of the Board of Range Developments, said: “With its economic stability, rising property prices, booming tourism sector, tax benefits, and high rental yields, Ras Al Khaimah offers the perfect investment destination. Range Developments’ site selection, building design and interior aesthetic have been carefully curated to cater to end-users and investors alike.”

With a booming demand for high-end ultra net worth properties to stay and invest in, the northern emirate has in recent times showcased its allure as a cultural and economic hotspot that’s gaining greater global outreach. A sharp focus on sustainable growth alongside unparalleled waterfront living has boosted the emirate’s real estate appeal.