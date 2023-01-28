ITB BERLIN 2023: TECHNOLOGY, TOURS & ACTIVITIES SEGMENT

For the second time, the Technology, Tours & Activities (TTA) segment is represented live at the World’s Largest Travel Trade Show. The TTA marketplace and TTA Forum augment a wide-ranging programme with networking events and convention sessions for trade visitors and exhibitors.

Four years ago the Technology, Tours & Activities (TTA) segment was the first of its kind in Europe to successfully debut at ITB Berlin. In 2019 already, exhibitors, trade visitors, speakers and several hundred participants were able to build contacts, exchange experiences and discuss forward-looking topics surrounding one of the fastest-growing markets of the travel industry. From 7 to 9 March at ITB Berlin 2023, the TTA segment will again gather the relevant players of the tourism industry.

Inside the display area in Hall 4.1, the TTA segment is the main platform for three of the tourism industry’s most important markets, which all have one goal: to promote and sell in-destination services. The TTA marketplace at ITB is an important meeting place for tour managers, operators, technology specialists, travel destinations and agencies. This is where trade visitors will find startups as well as established companies exhibiting their products.

eTravel Track – TTA Forum focuses on trends, discussions and innovations

At the ITB Berlin Convention at the TTA Forum of the eTravel track, informative sessions on Tours & Activities featuring the latest survey findings, trends, numerous insights and discussions await trade visitors. Industry experts will provide first-hand information on specialist topics. Ahead of Wednesday’s TTA Forum, on Tuesday, 7 March 2023 on the Orange Stage in Hall 7.1, Johannes Reck, CEO of GetYourGuide, and Douglas Quinby, co-founder and CEO of Arival, will kick off themed events.

Charlotte Lamp Davies of A Bright Approach, the moderator at the TTA Forum, said: “I am really delighted to be able to moderate a live TTA Forum again. In 2019, when the event was launched, we witnessed one of the busiest days at ITB Berlin. The industry is desperately awaiting its return. We have prepared a wide-ranging programme and look forward to live participation from the audience. The afternoon session will provide insights and specific tips for travel and tour operators.”

On the afternoon of Wednesday, 8 March 2023, industry experts will take a look at the future and discuss changing consumer behaviour, sustainability, corporate partnerships and the use of new technologies. The ITB Berlin Convention slogan ’Mastering transformation’ is particularly relevant to the Tours & Activities industry. Recent events and profound challenges have changed consumer behaviour, the focus and booking patterns in this sector.

At several interactive sessions on the ITB eTravel Stage in Hall 6.1, TTA specialists will have information on the latest trends, look to the future and offer practical tips. Douglas Quinby, co-founder and CEO of Arival and moderator of a C-Suite panel hosted by TourRadar, Tiqets and Viator, will highlight how adjusting to new technologies has changed consumer behaviour. Travel Curious, Hyatt, G Adventures and Planeterra will present case studies illustrating successful partnerships. Layered Reality will demonstrate the potential AR has for the industry and explain how this technology can augment traditional tour products.

Full details of the programme of the TTA Forum are available online now.