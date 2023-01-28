Sustainable Travel International announces second season of SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL

Sustainable Travel International has officially announced that they will be releasing a second season of their Sustainable Travel: Where Next? documentary series. The new season of the sustainable travel series is set to release in September 2023 on World Tourism Day.

Sustainable Travel International is once again partnering with Zinc Communicate, a Zinc Media Group Company, to produce the series of short-form documentary films. The upcoming season of Sustainable Travel: Where Next? will highlight a new collection of stories about conservation, regeneration, innovation, inclusion, and empowerment in travel and tourism.

The first season of the series debuted last September, consisting of 17 short-form documentary films, each spotlighting a different tourism destination or organization. All of the episodes can be streamed online for free at sustainabletravel.org/where-next.

The new season of Sustainable Travel: Where Next? will take a similar approach, and the production team is currently on the lookout for groundbreaking initiatives and captivating sustainability stories to share. To mitigate the environmental impact of the film, Zinc Communicate will once again be partnering with Sustainable Travel International to offset emissions generated by the film production by investing in a portfolio of forestry, energy, and blue carbon projects.

“We were overwhelmed by all of the positive feedback we’ve received about the documentary series, and that’s a great sign for what’s to come,” said Paloma Zapata, CEO of Sustainable Travel International. “We are in the midst of a pivotal moment for tourism as the industry is rapidly evolving. By sharing real-life examples in a succinct, immersive format, we believe that Sustainable Travel: Where Next? is a powerful vehicle to drive awareness and inspire sustainability action during this time of transformation.”

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and how your destination or company can be featured in the series, please contact Adam Harrod at [email protected]

