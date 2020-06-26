Italian Tourist Board issues new advice to returning travellers

The Italian Tourist Board (ENIT) has published an extensive set of guidelines and new protocols to educate and reassure travellers heading to the country on holiday.

British visitors are currently able to travel with no quarantine restrictions in Italy.

They will, however, have to quarantine for two weeks when returning to the UK.

Flavio Zappacosta, ENIT manager for UK & Ireland, commented: “With the extensive and thorough protocols available online for travellers, we hope to reassure visitors that Italy is ready for tourists and has the correct measures in place to both ensure their health and safety whilst having a fantastic experience in the destination.”

The information covers operational guidelines for businesses and general information for tourists on the protocols and social distancing measures that have been implemented throughout the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Specific information has been published on the Italian Tourist Board website and includes links to pages outlining specific protocols on every aspect of a holiday experience including restaurants, seaside and beach areas, accommodation facilities, swimming pools, parks and museums.

Visitors to Italy are advised that it is mandatory to wear a mask in enclosed spaces including public transport or anywhere where they may not be able to exercise social distancing.

In addition, hand sanitizers must be available and information on prevention measures must be displayed in several languages.

A one-metre social distancing rule will apply in all public areas including restaurants, hotels and public spaces.

To further inspire travellers to head back to Italy, ENIT has launched its first ever app, Italia VR.

It will include further information on art, history, territory, culture, food and wine, and also offers three immersive experiences.