Travel Corporation introduces wellbeing director roll

The Travel Corporation (TTC) has announced a new initiative, adding to its comprehensive, new wellbeing and hygiene measures for every guest and team member.

Fully appreciating clients’ understandable concerns in this new post Covid-19 world of travelling, the company is investing in a newly conceived, dedicated wellbeing director position who will be present on every Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold guided holiday (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

TTC has already been an industry leader in establishing enhanced hygiene measures and physical distancing standards.

The company has been collaborating closely with the World Tourism & Travel Council (WTTC) to help guide and co-create its “Safe Travels” global protocols .

TTC announced its stringent on the road protocols earlier this year, which align with relevant, existing government authorities’ regulations and the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

These protocols will evolve and be adapted as further government regulations are implemented.

The addition of a dedicated director on every trip will help ensure adherence to all standards and that guests can remain up-to-date with the latest guidelines and recommendations.

Working alongside an expert travel director and professionally trained driver, who will also be aligned with all new protocols, travellers will have the added reassurance and confidence to explore amazing destinations again.

The wellness director will be with clients from the first day and throughout their entire journey to ensure all hygiene and physical distancing measures are implemented every step of the way.

“As we shift to this new normal and as part of TTC’s commitment to provide each guest a greater sense of comfort and care when they travel with us, we have added the support of a specially trained Wellbeing Director on every guided holiday,” said Brett Tollman, chief executive of the Travel Corporation.

“During our first 100th anniversary, the inception of our wellbeing directors is a reflection of our family legacy and company ethos.”