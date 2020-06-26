King to lead Marriott in Caribbean and Latin America

Marriott International has announced that long-time company executive Brian King has been appointed president of the Caribbean and Latin America region.

King will take on his new role in January and will report to Craig Smith, who will assume the role of group president, international at that time.

King succeeds Tim Sheldon, who recently announced his retirement.

“The Caribbean and Latin America is one of Marriott’s fastest growing regions and we’ll benefit greatly having Brian King at the helm as we continue to focus on meeting the needs of our guests, associates and owners,” said Smith.

“Brian is an exceptional leader who has worked across digital, brand, marketing, sales and operations at Marriott.

“He brings that depth of experience as well as a dedication to putting people first which has been a cornerstone of his career.

“I’m looking forward to working with Brian and to continuing to expand Marriott’s presence in this important region.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Marriott’s Caribbean and Latin America region includes 268 properties spread across 34 countries.

In August last year, Marriott announced the launch of its all-inclusive platform and the signing of management contracts with hotel developers who plan to build seven new all-inclusive resorts in the region.

In December 2019, Marriott acquired Elegant Hotels Group, which includes seven hotels in Barbados, to help further jump-start the growth of the company’s all-inclusive lodging platform.

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to be a partner in the ongoing success of the Caribbean and Latin America region,” said King.

“To support the growing legacy of all the caring associates and innovative owners in this dynamic part of the globe is the greatest honour of my career.

“Having started on the front line serving our guests is a gift that keeps me grounded in our TakeCare culture and the drive for rapid innovation and strategic expansion.”

A 27-year Marriott veteran, King currently serves as global officer leading 9,500 associates in distribution, revenue strategy, customer engagement centres, the global sales organisation and planning and services.