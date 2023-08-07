Indulge in the High Life This Summer With Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts

This summer, embark on an exceptional escape with Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts. Catering to every kind of holidaymaker, guests are invited to explore the utmost in luxury and privacy with Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts collection of exceptional, secluded villas and sumptuous suites.

Available for a limited time only, guests can enjoy up to 15% off on bookings made before 15 September 2023 for stays valid until September 2023. Additionally, Jumeirah One members can avail up to 10% additional savings when making reservations.

Escape from it all with your own private pool villa

Whether looking for quality family time, the ultimate celebration with friends or an extra-special romantic getaway, enjoy the ultimate luxury in the privacy of your own pool villa.

Nestled amongst leafy landscapes, Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s Beit Al Bahar Royal Villas are a relaxing hideaway in the heart of Dubai. Complete with an expansive terrace, a plunge pool and a dedicated butler, this stunning villa getaway boasts stunning views of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and offers exclusive access to the Executive Pool Club and panoramic beachscape. Guests can also choose to indulge in wellness and relaxation therapies at the globally renowned Talise Spa or J Club, with an additional 30 minutes complimentary when booking a 60-minute spa treatment.

Alternatively, to experience the pinnacle of Arabian hospitality, the newly redesigned Malakiya Villas at Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, provide guests with an exclusive hotel experience that combines intimacy, tranquillity and opulence. Available in two and three-bedroom configurations, all seven villas, including the Royal Malakiya Villa, come fully equipped with a plunge pool, an expansive private terrace and a kitchen where one of the resort’s renowned chefs can craft an intimate meal.

Further afield, those looking to get away from the hustle and bustle can discover the serenity of Jumeirah Muscat Bay or retreat to a tropical island oasis at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island.

Nestled between the mountains and the sea, Jumeirah Muscat Bay offers nine secluded summerhouses in two- and four-bed configurations, as well as the exceptional Sanctuary Villa, each with a private plunge pool, dedicated butler service, private BBQ facilities and access to an exclusive private beach to provide the ultimate hospitality experience.

Or experience the crystalline turquoise waters and white sand beaches of the Maldives at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island. With just 67 beach and over-water villas, all of which boast private infinity pools and large rooftop terraces, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island is the perfect place to relax and recharge in your own secluded villa. In addition to 15% savings and a $100 resort credit, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island is offering complimentary transfers for stays of five nights or more and free stays for two children under twelve for bookings made before end of September.

Live like Royalty

Recently refurbished, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah’s beachfront retreat, reflects Arabesque luxury at its best with its exquisite Royal Suites. Boasting stunning panoramic views within a refined and regal setting that spans 268sqm, these spacious suites can accommodate a combination of four adults and two children (aged 11 and below) or six adults, and come complete with an expansive private terrace and living space, plus in-suite kitchen and dining area. Guests of the Royal Suites will also enjoy complimentary access to the Amal Club Lounge, where they can enjoy complimentary daily breakfast, signature afternoon tea and sundowners with a selection of canapés.

Elsewhere, soak in the cool and contemporary vibes at Jumeirah Al Naseem and experience the lap of luxury at the Royal Penthouse, the perfect private getaway with 690sqm of indoor and outdoor living space. Featuring five spacious bedrooms (each outfitted with an ensuite bathroom) and three expansive living and dining areas, 11-meter private infinity pool with views over Burj Al Arab Jumeirah plus a dedicated fitness studio, the Royal Penthouse is the true definition of luxury living redefined.

To find out more about Jumeirah’s Summer Escapes, visit https://www.jumeirah.com/en/offers/global-offers/jumeirah-summer-escapes