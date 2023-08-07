Unmatched Vibes at Brand New, Adults-Only Yi Hotel Mykonos

Brand new Yi Hotel Mykonos, which opened last month, goes beyond traditional hospitality, offering an array of experiences designed to immerse guests in the vibrant local culture of Mykonos.

From lively DJ lessons and wellness experiences, to quad biking and “icebreaker” questionnaires for guests to get know each other, there is fun for all tastes.

Adults-only Yi Hotel Mykonos has opened its doors to become a space to connect, unwind and embrace the stylish, carefree and social atmosphere, building a community among its guests through a range of unique experiences.

DJ lessons at Yi

Yi Hotel Mykonos understands the universal appeal of music and the power it holds to create unforgettable memories. With its DJ lessons, the hotel aims to provide guests with an exclusive chance to explore their passion for music while enjoying a luxurious holiday. Whether a first-timer or a seasoned mixing enthusiast, guests can embark on a transformative journey to discover the island’s vibrant music scene.

Curated by Yi’s resident DJ Ale, the DJ lessons at Yi Hotel Mykonos are designed to be interactive, hands-on and tailored to individual preferences, ensuring a personalised learning experience: from understanding the fundamentals of beat matching, mastering advanced techniques like harmonic mixing and effects manipulation to performance and stage presence.

By delving into the island’s vibrant nightlife and collaborating with local DJs, guests will gain a deeper appreciation for the art form while forging connections within Mykonos music community.

Solo travellers

Yi Hotel Mykonos is also a paradise for solo travellers thanks to some quirky features which are available to all guests. These include an “icebreaker” questionnaire for guests to get to know other guests before arrival. These features are aimed to create the ‘feel at home’ sensation and sense of connection.

Additional experiences

Additional activities available at Yi Hotel Mykonos include horse riding, and quad biking. Guests can also embark on a full-day boat trip to Delos and Rinia Islands, where they can discover the beauty of these inhabited islands, swim in the crystal-clear waters of the Aegean Sea and savour a delightful picnic on their sandy beaches.

Those looking for even more can make the most of the hotel’s exclusive concierge service. Staffed by knowledgeable locals, they are available for insights and to craft bespoke experiences for guests: from recommendations on the best dining spots in Mykonos to securing entry to the trendiest clubs.

Wellness and wellbeing

Available every day, Oasis Spa is the place to go for full-body massages, facials and tailor-made spa treatments – all of them encouraged by the hotel’s philosophy: earth, wind, fire and water. Some of the bespoke treatments at Oasis Spa include hangover massages, and reinvigorating facials before a night out.

The pool bar – offering detox smoothies in the morning – turns into a cocktail rejuvenation bar with upscale cocktails every day after 5pm. Pop ups with guest mixologists will take place regularly over the summer.

Gastronomy

Sibà restaurant, managed by renowned chef, George Stylianoudakis, combines both Cycladic and Cretan cuisines focusing on fresh local products hand-picked from the island’s farms. Guests will explore the flavours of a distinct cuisine, combining centuries-old knowledge with contemporary techniques, as well as an all-day menu offering healthy brunches, hangover remedies and barista-made coffees.

Sibà – which means “something good for you” – fuses the honeyed aftertaste of Mediterranean fare with international cuisine. Some of the highlights include the tomato salad with hand-picked baby tomatoes from local farm partners in Mykonos, cucumber popsicles, and mizithra cheese tarts, as well as the Saint Galini Kakavia, a traditional dish from Crete with grouper filet, celery root, baby potatoes and extra virgin olive oil sauce.

Guests can also indulge in freshly prepared, wood-fired pizzas at the Pizza Corner or stop by the pool bar for detox smoothies during the day or masterful mixology at night.

Location

Yi Hotel Mykonos is nestled on the hilltop of Elia Beach and offers all day complimentary transfers to this stunning spot, which is the longest of the island’s sandy beaches and a firmed favourite for cosmopolitan sun-seekers. The hotel is located within easy access of all of Mykonos’ main attractions, offering the perfect blend of stunning local towns, natural paradise and unmatched entertainment.

The property features 41 modern rooms and suites, with private pools and hot tubs with a minimalist, simple and modern style. They offer a serene escape from the buzzing island scene with complimentary hungover cures, “retox” juices and detox massages for the perfect Mykonian oasis.

Yi Hotel Mykonos has put together a special ‘Suite Dreams’ package, which offers a 20% discount when booking any of their Divine, Earth, Embrace, and Oasis suites, before the 30th of August. The package also includes daily breakfast at Siba Restaurant, Yi lemon-mint signature welcome drinks and early check-in and late Check-out (subject to availability upon arrival).

Further details can be found here:

https://www.yihotelmykonos.com/offers/suite-dreams-20