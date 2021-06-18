New tourism campaign lures guests to Madeira

A new €500,000 multi-platform campaign for the national and international market aims to place visitors in the spotlight as ambassadors of Madeira.

This comes further to the launch of the new brand identity for the destination in April this year.

The campaign reinforces the feeling of belonging and shows the diversity that exists in this region, which offers experiences, landscapes, culture, gastronomy and memories for an unparalleled trip.

The motto of the new campaign – ‘I know where’ – was launched by the Madeira Promotion Bureau.

Starting from the premise of “belonging,” this lives as if visitors are recommending the destination for various reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether for the endless beaches, the temperate crystal blue waters, the cultural experiences, the lush natural landscape, the rich gastronomy, the hospitality of the locals, there are many reasons to take a trip to Madeira.

The campaign starts today in the national market and includes a presence in Lisbon and Porto, with a strong focus on digital (through social networks, display and search), which will be followed by radio and TV, in the media with the highest audience.

Simultaneously, the campaign is launched in 17 international markets, taking advantage of the growing opening of these destinations for leisure travel.

The investment lasts until the end of July and is focused not only on traditional markets such as France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, but also new markets, such as Poland, Romania and Lithuania, among others.

According to the executive director of APM, Nuno Vale: “Whoever visits Madeira does not forget it.

“I always want to come back.

“Everyone shares the feeling of belonging; this was the premise for the campaign.

“It starts with the idea of giving a voice to all those who felt at home during their visit to the region and having them share their recommendations.”

More Information

Madeira is considered the World’s Leading Island Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.