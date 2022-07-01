IAG converts 14 A320neo family options into firm orders

International Airlines Group (IAG) is converting 14 A320neo family options, announced in August 2013, into firm orders for 11 A320neos and three A321neos.

This is in addition to the conversion of eight A320neo family options which IAG exercised in March 2022 for six A320neos and two A321neos.

These aircraft will be delivered in 2024 and 2025 and will be used to replace A320ceo family aircraft in the Group’s short-haul fleet.

These modern, more fuel-efficient aircraft will bring both cost efficiencies and environmental benefits to IAG airlines.