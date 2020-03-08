Hyatt works to mitigate coronavirus damage with new measures

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has waived cancellation fees for stays in Greater China, South Korea, Japan and Italy until March 31st.

The move is part of a wider package of measures designed to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus on travellers.

Guests who booked via online travel agents or other third parties are advised to contact their booking provider for information on their policies and for assistance.

Hyatt is also extending special exceptions for all advance purchase rate non-refundable reservations made directly with Hyatt on or before March 8th for travel through June.

Guests holding these fully prepaid reservations who have decided not to travel may opt to receive 10,000 World of Hyatt Bonus Points compensation in lieu of their stay to use toward future travel.

“We understand the need for increased flexibility with travel planning right now,” said Mark Hoplamazian, chief executive of Hyatt.

“We want you to know that we are monitoring the coronavirus situation closely, keeping those who are affected in our hearts, and are listening carefully to the questions and concerns we receive from guests such as yourself.

“We believe in responsible and safe travel while staying vigilant and following the recommended procedures and protocols by the World Health Organisation, United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and local authorities.

“Hyatt hotels continue to welcome business and leisure travellers with our established operational excellence and commitment to care.”

In an email to all World of Hyatt members, Hoplamazian added the company was doing everything in its power to minimise the spread of coronavirus within its hotels.

Comprehensive Covid-19 guidance is in place at Hyatt hotels globally, detailing how to protect against transmission of the virus (including implementing hand sanitizer stations and frequent cleaning of high-touch areas), and procedures in case there is a suspected or confirmed case among guests or colleagues

Cross-functional, global response teams, including infectious diseases and occupational health experts, are also on hand to provide guidance to hotels and help address specific needs when needed.



Hyatt chief executive Mark Hoplamazian has sought to calm guests’ fears over travelling

Hoplamazian also called for respect among travellers in response to the outbreak after a number of attacks on Chinese guests.

He explained: “While travel – our shared passion – may temporarily be challenged, at Hyatt we believe in its enduring power to connect us and move us closer to our vision: a world of understanding and care.

“At all times, we remain grounded in our purpose and focused on our values of inclusion and respect.

“Covid-19 does not distinguish between nationality, race or geographic origin, and Hyatt’s steadfast commitment to inclusion and care guides our actions, at our properties and in our communities.”

