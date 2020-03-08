airBaltic to cut 250 jobs as aviation crisis deepens

airBaltic has announced new cuts to capacity over the next three months in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

In line with the cuts, the number of employees, mainly crew, will be temporarily reduced by up to 250 people.

The company will seek voluntary solutions, non-extension of probation time, unpaid leave and termination.

The carrier informed employees about the reduction plans during an extraordinary staff briefing earlier.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “This is a hard, but necessary decision.

“We had a very positive start of this year in the first two months, but now we are facing extraordinary circumstances.

“We must do this now to be able to rehire people and be back on our growth path once the situation improves.

“We will go through this difficult time together and maintain a close dialogue with our employees.”

airBaltic has cancelled a total of 580 flights from March 31st until the end of May.

With Italy in lockdown, the carrier has also suspended flights to Milan and Verona until the end of April.

Flights Rome and Tel Aviv will also be cut until the end of May.

“Right now, there is no option to continue as usual – flights need to be cancelled, aircraft grounded, we see a sharp and unexpected decline in bookings,” added Gauss.

“But we are certain that the situation will get back to normal.

“We sincerely hope for understanding among our colleagues and the Latvian society in these difficult times.”