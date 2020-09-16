Hurtigruten adds new UK itineraries from Dover

Hurtigruten has added a new adventurous British Isles itinerary to its Dover departures programme.

Sailings will depart on April 27th, July 4th and August 1st next year onboard the refurbished MS Maud.

Following the popularity of the current British Isles sailing offering, the ‘British Isles – Picturesque Ports, Isolated Islands, and Wonderful Wildlife’ voyage will offer guests the opportunity to spend more time exploring some the most beautiful ports and unique islands around the country.

The round trip from Dover will see guests call in at ports up and down the British coastline including Fort William, Isles of Scilly, Rathlin Island, and the Isle of Iona as well as embarking on a series of truly exceptional excursions during the voyage.

With a passenger capacity of around 500 the MS Maud, which completes renovation work in early 2021, offers a relaxed and informal environment and is the perfect size for reaching remote destinations and natural wonders larger ships cannot reach.

Health and safety protocols, following guidance from the Norwegian government and local authorities, will be in place to ensure passenger and crew safety – a key priority for the expedition brand.

Anthony Daniels, UK general manager for Hurtigruten, said: “We’re thrilled to be adding another adventurous itinerary to our existing British Isles departures from Dover in 2021.

“The changes reflect the significant positive demand we’re experiencing for destinations closer to home.

“Our newly refurbished MS Maud will take guests along the striking British coastline to be closer to nature and wildlife, as well charming small towns beaming with personality.

“With staycations on the rise, this is a fantastic opportunity for those looking to explore expedition cruising – whilst being close to home.”

After relaunching operations earlier this year, Hurtigruten was forced to once again suspend sailings following an outbreak of Covid-19 onboard MS Roald Amundsen.