Hudini and Incode Technologies enter strategic partnership

Smart hospitality solutions provider, Hudini, and Incode Technologies, the industry-leader in identity verification and authentication for global enterprises, has announced their strategic partnership to transform hospitality guest experiences. The partnership with Incode will enable Hudini customers to deploy identity verification during the check-in and check-out processes through enhanced digital biometric technology. This association will automate these processes making it quick, seamless and at the convenience of the guest.

The hospitality industry relies on its ability to connect people and the places they visit to create memorable experiences for its guests. In its revitalisation post-pandemic, the industry is realising the impact that technology can have on a guest’s stay, and the potential it holds to increase customer loyalty and create additional revenue. In fact, a recent study found that 76% of hotel executives are looking to introduce “a fully contactless experience” by 2025.

Prince Thampi, Founder and CEO at Hudini said: “Hotel guests crave seamless experiences when they travel. Long check-in processes and complex payment procedures can ruin a guest’s stay. As a leader in biometric identity verification, Incode’s solution removes these challenges and helps to maximise the digital guest experience, without compromising on security or privacy. Through our partnership with Incode, we are excited to offer fully automated identity verification to our check-in and check-out features across our partner hotels.”

Both organisations have realised the potential identity verification holds across the hospitality industry and share the ambition for its widespread adoption during hotel check-in and check-out. To further that vision, the partnership will include the following experiences:

Transparent guest identification: In a matter of seconds, even before arrival, the industry’s only fully automated identity verification engine validates the identity of a guest. This allows guests to identify themselves at their convenience, triggering Hudini’s systems to match the profile and immediately introduce a magical, personalised experience upon arrival.

Automated digital ID creation: A digital profile of each guest is automatically created by Hudini from existing IDs and payment sources. This saves time and energy from filling out forms.

Seamlessly integrated experience: Once onboarded, guests use their most unique attribute—their face —to fully manage their respective journey. From booking, accessing a digital key and ordering amenities and room service, the identity-centric journey translates into the industry’s most transparent experience; all while ensuring privacy and security.

Contactless payments: Using biometrics, Hudini can enable guests to pay for any service across the property without the need for a physical payment card.

“The hospitality industry is going through a period of modernisation, and it is important that hotels look to leverage best-in-class technology,” explained Ricardo Amper, CEO and Founder of Incode. “Together with Hudini’s proven track record of enabling digital transformation in the hospitality sector, we believe our solution can help brands to drastically enhance their guest experiences.”