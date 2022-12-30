Hudini set to double growth in 2022

Global smart hospitality solutions provider, Hudini, is set to close a record year for the business having witnessed unprecedented growth in 2022.

Hudini enables hotels to provide a connected guest journey from pre-arrival to post departure, ensuring a faster, contactless, and hyper-personalized service delivery. The company’s hospitality middleware platform connects over 100 hospitality applications in one single guest interface. Driven by data and AI, Hudini’s proprietary software works across all touch points of the guest journey from online booking, mobile check-in and digital room keys to in-room services, communication, check-out, and payments. With over 300 hotels across 25 countries, Hudini is fast becoming the industry benchmark for digital transformation in the hospitality industry.

The hospitality industry relies on its ability to connect people and the places they visit to create memorable experiences for its guests. In its revitalization post-pandemic, the industry is realizing the impact that technology can have on a guest’s stay, and the potential it holds to increase customer loyalty and create additional revenue. In fact, a recent study found that 62% of hotel executives said they would have “a fully contactless experience” by 2025.

“It’s been an incredibly exciting year for us and we have evolved in so many ways over the past twelve months, from our product offering and team to our partners and customers,” said Prince Thampi, Founder and CEO of Hudini. “The global pandemic has not just accelerated the demand for contactless technology to provide a safe and seamless guest experience, but more importantly, has caused a significant shift in mindset when it comes to digital transformation in hospitality. Hoteliers are increasingly looking for ways to differentiate and personalize their guest experience, achieve better efficiency and productivity, and generate additional revenues through technology, and we help them do that.”

Product was a major focus for the business in 2022, which saw the launch of Hudini 2.0, the company’s future-ready product set to enhance every aspect of hotel operations and elevate guest experiences. This year also saw the announcement of several new strategic partnerships, including Incode Technologies for facial recognition, Alcatel’s collaboration, Schneider for guest room controls and communication platform Message Bird.

Trusted by some of the world’s leading hotel groups across multiple segments and continents, Hudini has doubled its hotel partner portfolio over the past twelve months including Taj Hotels and The Leela group in India, SH Hotels & Resorts in the United States, RCD Hotels in Mexico and the Caribbean and Accor, in addition to signing a partnership agreement with the Institute of Hotel Technology (ITH), the body that represents Spain’s national accommodation sector encompassing over 16,000 hotels.

Through its offices in the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia, Hudini is able to serve its global customers locally on the ground. To support the company’s record growth, the team in India moved into new premises this year, the team in Europe expanded with the addition of a permanent base in France.

Looking ahead to 2023, Thampi said: “After an incredibly strong year in 2022, we are very well placed to further propel our growth next year. A series of product enhancements is already in the works, and we look to expand our presence in the US and European markets in 2023 and beyond.”



To learn more about Hudini, visit www.hudini.io