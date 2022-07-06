Flash mob takes over Atlantis, The Palm

A large-scale, spontaneous Afro Dance flash mob of more than 70 people symbolising the UAE’s melting pot of nationalities and cultures, took Dubai’s Aquaventure Waterpark by storm last Thursday. Led by Sara Karrit, one of MENA’s most eminent Afro dancer-choreographers, with accompaniment by live DJs and drummer band Bruderz, guests at the world’s largest waterpark were left awe-struck as they were treated to the rousing, world-class, three-minute performance, avidly whipping their phones out to capture all the action.

The adrenaline-pumping, high-energy stunt, was the brainchild of Sara Karrit, also known as ‘Afro by Sara’, who has amassed millions of social media followers for her entertaining, culturally inclusive dance videos which bring people of all nationalities together.

Hosted by Atlantis Dubai’s Aquaventure Waterpark and designed to kick off its ‘Summer of Fun’ in an unforgettable way, the flash mob’s participants represented countries from all over the world. The aim was to reflect the cultural diversity in the UAE which welcomes 200 nationalities who live harmoniously together, respectful of one another’s beliefs and customs.

From high-profile content creators including the Lebanese actress Rayanne El Harake, and lifestyle influencer Nilufar Yuldash, the flash mob also featured professional dancers including Sara Karrit (@afrobysara), her seven-year-old son, and a number of Aquaventure’s very own lifeguards as well as Atlantis employees.

A day out at Aquaventure Waterpark, the world’s largest waterpark, which expanded by a third in 2021, is a thrilling journey through 105 rides, slides, and attractions across the world’s largest waterpark. As well as Poseidon and Neptune Tower, park-goers can take on 12 slides in the new 48 metre-tall Trident Tower, including record-breakers such as the world’s tallest waterslide of its kind (Odyssey of Terror), the longest family water coaster in the world of its kind (Shockwave), the tallest vertical drop body slide in the Middle East (Blackout) and the region’s first cliff jumping experience. Little ones can also enjoy Splashers Island and Splashers Mountain, as well as 16 rides across Splashers Lagoon and Splashers Cove, which collectively form the biggest kid’s only waterpark experience in the Middle East.

Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis The Palm is nominated as Middle East’s Leading Water Park 2022 by World Travel Awards.