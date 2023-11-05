How much did the British spend on holidays in Greece in the last 10 years?

With a solid Greek presence from the political leadership of tourism and entrepreneurs in the sector, the world’s largest tourism exhibition, World Travel Market, opens on November 6 at the London exhibition centre, Excel London.

Among other things, this year’s event, which will last until November 8, is expected to reveal the global trends shaping the tourism industry in a particular discussion held at noon on the first day of its event.

WTM is the first barometer for all international destinations for the next tourist year. The presence of our country at the exhibition is always of particular importance as Britain is consistently among the two most important markets for Greek tourism.

Indicative is that in the ten years, 2014-2023, the British spent more than 20 billion euros on their holidays in Greece. In the first nine months of this year, the travel expenses of the British in our country reached 2.36 billion euros. In total, by August, more than 3 million Britons had visited our country.

The political leadership will see the exhibition of tourism, while the EOT, on the sidelines of the event, will hold two events.

The first event, entitled “Sustainability Marathon,” concerns the sustainability of Greek tourism. In the second event, entitled “Greek Women Mean Business”, Greek women who innovate in the tourism business will participate. At 900 sq.m. of the Greek pavilion, there will be 72 co-exhibitors at the exhibition.

In detail, WTM is set to present the first exclusive WTM Global Travel Report, which has been compiled in collaboration with leading researchers from Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics firm, and analyses how the needs and wants of leisure travellers are changing while shedding light on light on the emerging and growing destinations of 2024 and beyond.

As part of the presentation, attendees will gain valuable insights into the changing travel landscape and become familiar with consumer demands, with the critical objective of shaping their business and planning for its future.

Further, the research considers the impact of challenges, such as inflation and the rising cost of living, while comparing the different conditions of different regions and markets. It also delves into the drivers of post-pandemic demand, looking at how and why travellers prioritise vacations over other types of spending and looking at the outlook for different demographics.

During the panel, industry executives will share their thoughts on how trends will impact their marketing, sales, innovation and investment plans in the months and years ahead.

In this regard, Ms. Juliette Losardo, Director of the WTM London exhibition, said, among other things, that the first WTM Global Travel Report survey demonstrates WTM’s commitment to ensuring that the travel community has the freshest insight into the trends shaping the industry.

At the same time, Ms Losardo pointed out that the collaboration with Oxford Economics, a leader in tourism and economic data, resulted in the extraction of findings from an international survey, which was carried out on an extensive data bank covering almost 185 countries as destinations and as source markets and all significant bilateral tourism flows in terms of visits, overnight stays and spending, as well as unique industry insights, offering a comprehensive perspective on tourism.

Ms Losardo also commented that the global perspective and vast, informative findings will provide invaluable insights for tourism people to ensure they are always one step ahead.

