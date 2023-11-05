Disney After Hours Events Usher In More Nighttime Magic January 2024

Disney After Hours events return to Walt Disney World Resort starting January 2024 with tons of nighttime Disney fun. On event nights, guests can enjoy an extra three hours of magic-making at Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT. Guests attending the separately ticketed events get more time to experience fan-favorite attractions, character greetings and unlimited complimentary snacks, including select beverages.

Extra magic awaits after hours at select Walt Disney World theme parks

Disney After Hours events allow a limited number of guests to enjoy Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT after the parks officially close for the day, offering shorter wait times for select attractions and character experiences. Guests can also indulge in ice cream novelties, popcorn and beverages –– all included in the cost of the ticketed event. Early arrivals can access the parks starting at 7 p.m. to squeeze even more moonlight joy out of their visits.

Booked guests of Disney Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green can purchase tickets starting Nov. 7, 2023, by calling 407-W-Disney. Event tickets can be purchased online by all guests starting Nov. 14.

Disney After Hours ticket prices range from $155 to $175 (plus tax) at Magic Kingdom Park and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney After Hours ticket pricing at EPCOT ranges from $149 to $159 (plus tax). Specially priced tickets are available for Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members.

More time and less waiting for your theme park favorites

These special nights will take place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Jan. 10 through April 10, 2024, where guests can play in Andy’s backyard in Toy Story Land, join the resistance with Chewbacca in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and embark on a whimsical adventure aboard Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, among other favorite experiences.

Throughout Magic Kingdom, guests can enjoy more than 20 attractions and experiences including the thrilling new TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and Jungle Cruise on select nights starting Jan. 11 through April 8, 2024. A standby queue is planned for TRON Lightcycle / Run during these events only.

The nighttime fireworks spectacular, Enchantment will return exclusively to Disney After Hours events at Magic Kingdom. Guests arriving early on event nights will have the opportunity to see both Happily Ever After, currently showing during regular park hours, and Enchantment!

Welcomed by the colorful glow of Spaceship Earth, guests can delight in EPCOT at night with favorite attractions including Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Test Track, Soarin’ and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. Events at EPCOT will take place on select nights starting Feb. 2 through April 4, 2024.

Whichever park event guests choose, they’ll find unlimited novelty snacks and select beverages available complimentary throughout the event nights to cure those late-night cravings.

Guests can learn more about Disney After Hours events by visiting DisneyWorld.com/AfterHours.

Theme Park closing times vary. Admission to this event requires a separately priced ticket valid only for a specific event date and select hours. Attractions and offerings are subject to change without notice.