Heathrow Express launches Google Maps partnership

Heathrow Express has launched a new partnership with Google Maps.

The deal will see the high-speed train offer information on journey times and fast access to tickets between central London and Heathrow within the Google Maps journey planner.

Using mobile payment such as Apple Pay, a ticket transaction can be completed in under a minute.

With non-stop trains between Paddington and Terminals 2 and 3 taking just 15 minutes every 15 minutes, Heathrow Express provides a dedicated service for air passengers and the fastest route between central London and the hub airport.

Using upgraded an API Portal Heathrow Express has built on their existing relationship with Distribusion Technologies to enable ticketing functionality within the Google Maps journey planner.

Karan Suri, Heathrow Express commercial strategy lead, said: “Speed and convenience is crucial to Heathrow Express customers and this development offers an excellent customer journey for new and regular Heathrow passengers.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Google Maps, which is the most used smartphone app in the world, and we will continue to drive forward new digital opportunities with a diverse range of global partners to ensure international passengers know and choose Heathrow Express as the fastest route from the airport into central London and a clean, convenient and an environmentally responsible way to finish or begin an international trip.”