New commercial appointments for Heathrow Express

Heathrow Express has announced two new appointments in the commercial team.

Mark Eastwood has taken up the role of business development manager, while Nicolette Miller has been appointed as partnership marketing manager.

Eastwood brings a wealth of global travel and transportation experience, having cut his teeth commercially and operationally overseas in Europe and the Middle East with IAG, developed and implemented loyalty schemes for the aviation sector at AVIOS, and most recently led frontline teams with Virgin Atlantic.

His focus will be working to increase third party sales, drive new and existing commercial partnerships and promoting the benefits of the recent technology and API developments.

Eastwood said: “I’m delighted to join Heathrow Express at a time when they are adapting their technology, focusing on growing their diverse range of partners, and enhancing the customer experience.

“There are key goals and opportunities ahead, many of which will benefit those looking for a fast, and sustainable transfer from London to Heathrow Airport.”

Miller takes on the role of partnership marketing manager with a focus on building the brand by driving relationships with a variety of airline, hotel, sponsorship and retail partners.

She brings a wealth of experience from across a wide range of corporate sectors, both on agency and client side including her most recent role with Royal Bank of Scotland ensuring that she will bring invaluable expertise from outside the travel industry.”

Miller said: “What really interested me about the opportunity with Heathrow Express was the prospect of bringing my previous campaign and partnership marketing expertise to the travel industry, and supporting Heathrow Express in their goal to offer the best airport transfer service in the world.

“There are massive opportunities with regards to the projects we are working on, which we believe will have a fantastic impact on business delivery.”