Eurostar boosts train connections for Christmas

Eurostar has opened sales for additional trains during the festive season as demand for travel continues to rise.

The Christmas timetable will operate from the December 12th to January 8th and will include nine daily return services on weekdays between London and Paris, five returns between London and Brussels and two between London and Amsterdam.

With fares available from £39 one way, travellers can enjoy a festive treat with a Christmas shopping trip to Paris or to enjoy the popular Christmas markets in Lille and Brussels.

With the safe easing of travel restrictions, Eurostar continues to see a surge in demand for travel.

In September, new bookings quadrupled versus the same period last year.

The high-speed rail operator will run 15 services on October 22nd, set to be the busiest day this year, as holidaymakers make the most of the October half term holiday.

Travellers can book with confidence knowing that all tickets are flexible with no exchange fee up to seven days before departure, offering peace of mind should travel restrictions or plans change.

The high-speed rail operator between the UK and mainland Europe has introduced measures to keep passengers safe, with trains deep cleaned before every journey, and cleaning teams on board to regularly disinfect high contact areas.

All travellers must wear a mask on board and in stations, this continues to apply after check-in in London St Pancras.