Como Group confirms plans for new France property

The Como Group has unveiled plans for a new luxury boutique hotel in the heart of Burgundy, one of the most prestigious wine regions in the world.

Como Le Montrachet will open in phases, with phase one scheduled to be completed next year, evolving the hotel judiciously over the years to come.

With this new addition to the portfolio, Como is bringing its contemporary flair to the sought-after Côte-d’Or region, providing unparalleled access to some of the most famous Grand Cru vineyards.

In collaboration with Olma Luxury Holdings, this ambitious project began with the acquisition of the renowned Hotel Le Montrachet, located in Puligny-Montrachet, Burgundy.

Nestled around the most charming village square, guests are invited to experience the Como way of life.

For this project, the Como Group will again collaborate with esteemed designer Paola Navone to complement the historic 18th century property with her contemporary touches.

This launch marks the brand’s second European opening after Como Castello Del Nero in Tuscany, which was also designed by the Italian designer.

Arranged across four heritage buildings, 31 rooms and suites will be converted into chic sanctuaries starting with Villa Christine.

The phased opening of the hotel will also see a Como Shambhala Retreat, the first of its kind in France.